Johnson casts net for votes at fish market

Boris Johnson has insisted he is “taking nothing for granted” as he launched his final election campaign push in a fish market. The Conservative Party leader arrived in Grimsby for an early morning market tour and was greeted with cheers and some jokey shouts – along with the smell of fish. One worker shouted “Boo Boris” while another man could be heard saying: “He brings them out, eh? Phoney bastards.” Mr Johnson posed for selfies and watched a fish auction as cod and haddock were sold.

He was given the task of placing labels on sold items. Chatting to workers in the market, Mr Johnson asked: “Are you worried about the Dutch super trawlers?” The PM was told people are concerned, before he asked: “What’s that one in the Channel, that huge one they had in the Channel?” He referred to it as a “mega trawler” and also said: “It was sort of hoovering everything up from the sea then. “How can they check which fish they’re getting? They’re just going to take everything on, clean out the seabed, that’s the problem.” “Ask the Dutch,” came the reply. The Prime Minister later held a cod in his arms for the cameras.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA