Johnson ‘looking at’ abolishing BBC licence fee

Boris Johnson has said he is “looking at” abolishing the BBC licence fee. The Prime Minister said that while the Tories were currently “not planning to get rid of all TV licence fees”, the current system “bears reflection”. After being asked whether he would abolish TV licences altogether, Mr Johnson replied: “Well, I don’t think at this late stage in the campaign I’m going to make an unfunded spending commitment like that, but what I certainly think is that the BBC should cough up and pay for the licences for the over-75s as they promised to do. “But at this stage we are not planning to get rid of all TV licence fees, though I am certainly looking at it.”

Mr Johnson added that the question of whether the funding format for public service broadcasters “still makes sense” needs to be asked. He said: “But you have to ask yourself whether that kind of approach to funding a TV, a media organisation still makes sense in the long-term given the way other organisations manage to fund themselves – that’s all I will say. “I think that the system of funding by what is effectively a general tax, isn’t it, everybody has a TV, it bears reflection – let me put it that way. “How long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of TV and radio channels – that is the question.” Mr Johnson later told reporters the BBC “is not going to be privatised” while also outlining how decriminalisation of non-payment of the licence fee was under consideration. He said: “We’re looking at what we can do, the possibility of decriminalising, it’s part of the options to be considered.” In their manifesto, the Conservatives said they “recognise the value of free TV licences for over-75s and believe they should be funded by the BBC”. They have also pledged to “keep other pensioner benefits” which ensure older people have the security and dignity they deserve.

