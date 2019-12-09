Johnson warns of ‘clear and present’ danger of hung parliament

Boris Johnson will warn there is a “clear and present” danger of another hung parliament if voters do not turn out to support the Conservatives on Thursday.

With just two days to polling day, the Prime Minister will tell supporters that there are “well-financed” efforts to prevent a Tory majority through tactical voting.

During a campaign visit to Staffordshire on Tuesday, he will say that just 12 gains by the opposition parties would be enough to put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

“The danger of another hung parliament is clear and present. There are sophisticated and well-financed attempts underway to prevent a Conservative majority through tactical voting,” he will say.