Less ‘junk news’ on Twitter but still shared widely on Facebook, research claims

So-called ‘junk news’ is on the decline on Twitter but still receives high engagement on Facebook, researchers claim. Analysis of disinformation by the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) found overall levels of misleading news circulating in the run-up to the December 12 General Election were “relatively low”. But while junk news sites post an average of 9.6 stories per day compared with 38.2 per day from major news organisations, their articles are “more likely” to be shared on Facebook, OII researchers said. The OII team, which is part of the University of Oxford, also found that 40% of junk news posts provoked “extreme reactions” from users, compared to more moderate responses to mainstream stories shared on Facebook.

Less than 2% of news sources shared on Twitter ahead of the General Election were defined as junk news Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Junk news sources are defined as those which “deliberately publish misleading, deceptive or incorrect information purporting to be real news about politics, economics or culture”, the OII said. Nearly half of junk news outlets are from foreign sources, with many based in the US, Canada or Germany, according to researchers, who added there was “little trace” of the known Russian sources of propaganda. The most popular junk stories shared on Facebook during the campaign so far have been distorted versions of articles from mainstream news sources, the OII added. More than a third of all stories analysed referred to the mainstream media and political journalists in their headlines, while three-quarters of those found to be distorted combined this with accusations of wrongdoing, bias or lying, researchers said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.