Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Johnson's Brexit fight and NHS waiting times 'cover up' lead the papers

Corbyn's 'Brexit betrayal' and NHS waiting times 'cover up'. Credit: PA

The future of Brexit and last-ditch voting drives for the leaders of the major parties dominate the front pages of most of the nation’s newspapers to kick-off election week.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead off with Boris Johnson’s rallying cry to Leave voters ahead of Thursday’s election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the Daily Express, Mr Johnson warns that the fate of Brexit is on the line.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian and The Times have focused on both leaders’ last-ditch efforts to drum up votes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile The Independent leads with the Royal College of Physicians’ slamming both parties’ NHS promises as “undeliverable”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Staying on the NHS, the i leads with accusations that NHS England has used misleading and flawed data to misrepresent patient waiting times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports on a four-year-old boy who had to be treated for suspected pneumonia on the hospital floor due to a lack of beds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Leading the Financial Times is a story on Mr Johnson’s plans for a points-based immigration system and a tale on Beijing calling on the Chinese public sector to remove foreign computer equipment and software.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Away from the election, the Metro has splashed with the denial of an army veteran who was accused of making a racist gesture at Brazilian Manchester United star Fred during Saturday’s clash against Manchester City.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star has led with controversy for the BBC’s new streaming service.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.