One person dead and others missing following New Zealand volcano eruption

One person is dead and many more are injured or missing after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island, sending a large plume of ash and steam into the air. New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement around 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted on Monday afternoon. “At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added. “There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said. St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

My god,” wrote Michael Schade on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption. “My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.” His video showed a wall of ash and steam around the island and helicopters badly damaged and covered in ash. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people who were injured in the eruption were being transported to shore. She said the incident appeared to be “very significant”. “All our thoughts are with those affected,” she said.

Brad Scott, a volcanologist with GNS Science, said the eruption was significant and sent a plume of steam and ash about 12,000 feet (3,660 metres) into the air. He said it had also affected the whole of the White Island crater floor. The GeoNet agency at first raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption. It later dropped the alert level back down to three. Mr Scott said that was because the eruption wasn't sustained beyond the initial blast. White Island sits about 50 kilometers (30 miles) offshore from mainland New Zealand. There will be questions asked as to why tourists were still able to visit the island after scientists recently noted an uptick in volcanic activity.

