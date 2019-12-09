Pubs’ fears over new drink-drive limit in Scotland unfounded, study finds

Trade in pubs has withstood the lowering of the drink-drive limit in Scotland, new research suggests. Stirling University academics interview pubs, nightclubs and restaurant managers, finding businesses and customers have adapted to the changes, with less after-work drinking and more leaving the pub earlier on weekdays. In 2014, the Scottish Government introduced legislation to reduce the legal alcohol limit for driving from 80mg to 50mg in every 100ml of blood.

Most of the 16 managers interviewed reported no long-term financial impact on their business, though rural pubs were more likely to report a negative economic impact. The tighter restrictions have also led to changes in pubs, with bars offsetting losses by introducing a greater range of food and selling drinks with no or little alcohol. Owners have also changed the presentation of drinks, with one admitting to making a sparkling water “look like a gin and tonic”.

Dr Niamh Fitzgerald led the study Credit: University of Stirling/PA

Stirling University associate professor Niamh Fitzgerald, who led the study, said: “The findings are of international relevance as lower drink-drive limits are being considered in other countries, with debates including discussions around the impact on business. “We found a broad acceptance of the change in legislation, with most reporting no persistent financial impact on their businesses – despite some changes in customer behaviour. “The findings of our study ought to provide policymakers with some reassurance that the on-trade alcohol retail sector may be able to successfully adapt business practices and products offered in the context of a reduced drink-drive limit.”

