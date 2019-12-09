Russia banned from world sport for next four years

Russia has been banned from world sport. Credit: AP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned Russia from world sporting events for the next four years. This means the country's flag and national anthem are forbidden from the Olympics and other major sports events. Russia will also not be able to participate at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Its hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

Russia’s team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Credit: AP

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling. James Fitzgerald, WADA spokesman, said: "If they [Russian athletes] want to compete in the Olympics, or in the Paralympics or the various major events that are listed within this reclamation, they're going to have to prove that they had nothing to do with non compliance." He added athletes must demonstrate they "weren't in any way affected or had their samples or data affected by this manipulation". Still, it is unclear how the ruling will affect Russian teams taking part in world championships such as soccer’s World Cup.

Technicians at Russia’s national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow. Credit: AP