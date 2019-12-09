'Classic psychopath' Joseph McCann given 33 life sentences for sex attacks

Joseph McCann was sentenced at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA

“Classic psychopath” Joseph McCann has been handed 33 life sentences and a minimum term of 30 years for a string of horrific sex attacks on 11 women and children. The 34-year-old convicted burglar had been freed after a probation service error, two months before he embarked on a cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage. Over 15 days, he abducted, raped and assaulted victims aged between 11 and 71 in Watford, London and the North West. He allegedly used a “support network” across the country to evade police, despite being identified as a suspect on the day of his first attack. McCann, who had addresses in Aylesbury and Harrow, refused to attend his Old Bailey trial and hid under a prison blanket rather than give evidence. It was claimed on his behalf the women he was accused of molesting had consensual sex, but that was dismissed as “ludicrous” by victims. On Friday, the jury deliberated for five hours to find him guilty of 37 charges relating to 11 victims, including eight rapes, false imprisonment and kidnap. On Monday, McCann failed to attend his sentencing at the Old Bailey, citing a “bad back”.

Court artist sketch of a prison guard sitting next to an empty chair in May at HMP Belmarsh after alleged serial sex attacker Joseph McCann refused to attend his plea hearing at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA

In his absence, Mr Justice Edis handed him 33 life sentences with a minimum term of 30 years, saying McCann was a “classic psychopath”. He said: “This was a campaign of rape, violence and abduction of a kind which I have never seen or heard of before.” He said there should be an independent investigation into how the system “failed to protect” McCann’s victims from him. Mr Justice Edis said: “Joseph McCann you are very dangerous indeed to people who are weaker then you are. “Among other things you are a coward and violent bully and a paedophile. “Your grip on reality is quite tenuous, your instructions to lawyers were utterly ridiculous. “You are entirely obsessed with yourself. In your world other people exist only for your pleasure and you have no ability to see the world in anybody’s eyes other than your own. “You are a classic psychopath.” Paying tribute to his victims, the judge said: “Each of these stories is tragic. I hope each will find a way to live through their ordeal and future happiness.” The court heard he had a string of convictions in the North West and South East of England, having received his first term behind bars at the age of 15.

Screengrab taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Joseph McCann at the Phoenix Lodge Hotel in Watford on the afternoon of April 25. Credit: PA