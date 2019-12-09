Tory Jackson Carlaw insists ‘nothing to be afraid of’ in Nicola Sturgeon

More than four decades after joining the Scottish Conservatives, Jackson Carlaw is running his first election campaign as party leader.

He first joined the party in 1978, and while he says the campaign experience is “different” now he is in charge, he says: “I have been enjoying doing it as leader.”

Like his predecessor Ruth Davidson – who he still sees every week and speaks to regularly – 60-year-old Mr Carlaw has focused the Tories’ campaign efforts on Scotland’s place in the UK.

And he insists that the Scottish Conservatives are the only party who can halt Nicola Sturgeon and her push for a second independence referendum.

“That has been a cornerstone of the campaign,” Mr Carlaw says.

He first stepped up as party leader in 2018, when Ms Davidson went on maternity leave, and was then called on to continue when she suddenly quit the job in August.

Under Ms Davidson, the Scottish Conservatives overtook Labour, to become the main party of opposition to the SNP north of the border.

Mr Carlaw refuses to say for the time being if he will seek the leader’s job on a more permanent basis.