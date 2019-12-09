- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: A wet and windy day tomorrow
This Evening and Tonight: Many areas will be dry, with clear skies and easing winds allowing a fairly widespread frost. However increasing cloud and wind will lift temperatures later, while some northwestern areas miss the frost but turn very wet with gales later.
Tuesday: Mild, wet weather in northwestern areas moves steadily eastwards, rain heavy and persistent in places, with squally winds. A change to clearer, colder, showery weather will follow across northwest Britain.