What is impeachment, how does it work and could President Donald Trump really be forced out of the White House?

The American presidency is perhaps the most powerful and revered position in the world.

But even in the dawn of the republic, the founding fathers - worried that a future leader might be corrupted by power - wondered how Americans could remove a president who had gone rogue.

They came up with an ingenious solution.

This co-equal branch of government, known as Congress, would have the constitutional right to remove the president from office. But it was designed to be difficult; the bar was set high.

The constitution creates a two stage process.