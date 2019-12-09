Young people are using TikTok to talk about the election – but only one party is posting there

While the Brexit Party have been creating TikTok videos from their own account, supporters of other parties have been putting out videos. Credit: TikTok/@backborisjohnson_/@alexjackson030/@brexitpartyuk/@bmsgreenparty

By ITV News Trainee Fred Dimbleby

If you had to put a bet on which political party was posting videos ahead of the General Election on the newest social media platform mostly inhabited by younger people, TikTok, it is unlikely you would put your money on the Brexit Party. But they are the only major party to use the video-sharing platform and have posted 82 videos on the platform, ranging from emoji-filled attacks on Remainer MPs to political highlights videos reaching out to young people.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In fact, while Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems all have account names on TikTok, none are posting on the platform. A page called @bmsgreenparty is posting videos supporting the Green Party, but it is not clear if this is a party official account.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It’s an interesting mix of political worlds between TikTok, a site mostly inhabited by younger people, and the Brexit Party, a group mostly supported by older voter groups. And lots of young teens are posting there. One has even set up an account called @backborisjohnson that has over 5000 likes. The account’s videos feature many of the TikTok challenges, commonly seen on the platform, but with a political pro-Tory twist.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other accounts support the Labour Party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.