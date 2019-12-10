27,000 chickens to be culled after cases of bird flu detected in Suffolk

27,000 chickens will be culled after cases of bird flu were detected at a farm in Suffolk.

A one kilometre restriction zone has been implemented to limit the risk of the disease spreading, Public Health England said.

The strain has been identified as "low pathogenic avian flu" which means the risk to public health is "very low".

It is believed the strain of the disease is H5 avian flu.

The Food Standards Agency said there is no food safety risk for UK customers as long as poultry products, including eggs, are thoroughly cooked.