- ITV Report
27,000 chickens to be culled after cases of bird flu detected in Suffolk
27,000 chickens will be culled after cases of bird flu were detected at a farm in Suffolk.
A one kilometre restriction zone has been implemented to limit the risk of the disease spreading, Public Health England said.
The strain has been identified as "low pathogenic avian flu" which means the risk to public health is "very low".
It is believed the strain of the disease is H5 avian flu.
The Food Standards Agency said there is no food safety risk for UK customers as long as poultry products, including eggs, are thoroughly cooked.
Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: "Low Pathogenic Avian flu has been confirmed on a commercial chicken farm in Suffolk.
"Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and 27,000 poultry at the farm will be culled.
"Public Health England has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.
"Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.
"We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this strain to control and eliminate it."