After weeks of acrimonious debate and explosive hearings in Congress - the Democrats have acted

Articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are unveiled during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington. Credit: AP

With grim and unsmiling faces the Speaker of the House and the Committee Chairmen stepped forward to the podium. Only a few times in US history have American presidents faced Articles of Impeachment. You can now add Donald J Trump, the 45th President, to that short list. The Democrats looked glum for a reason - both real and political. They are portraying this as a solemn constitutional duty, nothing more. But they also know this is a real risk and it could backfire on them in 2020 - many Americans will feel that Trump’s fate should be decided at an election not in a process being orchestrated by his political opponents.

Donald Trump has been fighting potential impeachment for months. Credit: AP

So after weeks of acrimonious debate and explosive hearings in Congress, Democrats have acted. There are just two Articles against Trump: (1) abuse of power and (2) obstruction of Congress. This is a victory for more centrist Democrats who wanted the Articles to be narrow and focused. But the reality is that Congress is so polarised - Republicans and Democrats living in different universes when it comes to judging Trump and his behaviour - that impeachment will be a party-line vote. All Democrats will vote for impeachment; all Republicans are likely to oppose the move. If that holds true in both the House and the Senate then the outcome is clear: Trump will be impeached but will remain in office (that’s because Democrats control the House; Republicans have a majority in the Senate).