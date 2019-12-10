Children at risk of stranger contact through smart toy security flaws – Which?

Security flaws have been found in a number of smart toys, leaving children at risk of being contacted by strangers, Which? has warned. The consumer group is urging the next government to make it mandatory for manufacturers to ensure smart products meet appropriate security standards before they are able to go on sale. In its latest investigation of seven devices ahead of Christmas – sold by major retailers including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Smyths – three were vulnerable to being hacked. Which? claims a security flaw in Vtech’s £30 KidiGear Walkie Talkies could allow a person to start a two-way conversation with a child from a distance of up to 200 metres.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The attacker would need to initiate pairing within 30 seconds of a child switching on their device in order to connect, the electronic learning toys maker responded. Weak bluetooth security was uncovered in children’s karaoke products, Karaoke Microphone – sold online by relatively unknown brand Xpassion/Tenva – and Singing Machine SMK250PP by Singing Machine, meaning a person could send recorded messages within 10 meters without protections such as a PIN. Singing Machine responded saying it follows “best practices” and “testing standards”. Which? also warned that personal data of those who own the Singing Machine, as well as AI-powered Boxer Robot, board game Mattel Bloxels, or coding game Sphero Mini is at risk, after finding that users are not required to create strong passwords for their online accounts.

Vtech said the attacker would need to initiate pairing within 30 seconds of a child switching on their device in order to connect Credit: Vtech