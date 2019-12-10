China's step back on environmental promises means pollution is now ten times worse than central London

If you’ve ever lived in a house with a chimney and had one of those occasions when smoke blows back down and fills the room, that’s the smell we woke up to in our hotel in the Chinese city of Dezhou.

You can’t just see the smog, you can smell it and taste it.

It gave me an irritating cough and a headache.

For the entire two days we spent in Shandong province, the pollution was roughly 300 on the air quality index; London is around 40.

I asked if this was a particularly bad week, I was told: "This is our winter."

The pollution gets so bad here that it can even lead to road closures, and it was obvious why during our seven-hour drive between an old coal plant in Dezhou and an under-construction plant in Penglai.

Thankfully our driver was experienced at navigating in close to zero visibility.