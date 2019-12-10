Falklands veteran 'forced out of Royal Navy over sexuality' to have medal returned

A Falklands veteran who said he was forced to leave the Royal Navy because of his sexuality is to have his medal returned to him.

Joe Ousalice, 68, said he had a medal for long service and good conduct confiscated when he was discharged after revealing his bisexuality before a court martial in 1993.

He was "treated in a way that would not be acceptable today" and will have the medal returned to him, said a Ministry of Defence spokesman, who also apologised for his treatment.

He added: "We accept our policy in respect of serving homosexuals in the military was wrong, discriminatory and unjust to the individuals involved."