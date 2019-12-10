Gags about Donald Trump, Love Island and Coleen Rooney’s sleuth saga among best Christmas cracker jokes of 2019

Jokes about Donald Trump, Love Island and Coleen Rooney’s sleuth saga have been named as some the best Christmas cracker gags of 2019.

The British public were asked to submit their best original jokes for the annual competition run by TV channel Gold, which were then judged anonymously by 2,000 people.

The winning wisecrack, penned by secondary school teacher Matt King, reads: “Why does Donald Trump have his Christmas dinner on a plastic plate?

"He doesn’t get on with china.”

Mr King, from Wokingham, received £1,500 towards a holiday and a box of Gold Christmas crackers, one of which contained his own gag.