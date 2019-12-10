Greenland's ice melting faster than first feared - exposing millions more to flooding

Greenland's ice is melting faster than first feared - exposing tens of millions more people to a greater risk of flooding, according to a stark report from the world's leading climate scientists.

In what is described as the "most complete picture of Greenland ice loss to date", the major new study has painted a far bleaker picture of the consequences of climate change and its potentially devastating impact on communities, particularly those in low-lying coastal areas.

Researchers say Greenland is losing ice seven times faster than in the 1990s and is following the UN's "high-end climate warning scenario", the model which predicts the potential future effects of global warming.

The UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) has previously predicted that global sea levels will rise by 60 centimetres by the end of the century and leave 360 million people at risk of annual coastal flooding.

But if Greenland's ice continues to disappear at such a rate, scientists say it could add seven centimetres to that projection therefore place an additional 40 million people in jeopardy every year.