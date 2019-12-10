- ITV Report
Heartwarming tale of Brexit and love as parties look to appeal to voters heads and hearts
- Words by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
A diary marker for your Christmas TV viewing… the actual film Love Actually is on Friday December 27, at 10.10pm on ITV1.
Despite not being on the box for a couple of weeks, it’s trending today thanks to the Conservatives' latest election video starring the Prime Minister.
They steered clear of any mention of Alan Rickman’s character and his office affair and instead parodied the doorstep scene in the film where actor Andrew Lincoln professes his love for his best friend’s wife!
No mention of that awks issue… The Tories have used the cue cards to help Boris Johnson sell his Brexit message.
The Conservatives are not the first to do this… The Labour Party candidate for Tooting has her own version…
Hugh Grant, who played the PM in the film, was unimpressed telling the BBC "he [Johnson] didn't hold up the 'Because at Christmas you tell the truth' card".
The SNP have chipped in with their still version…
Other Tory opponents have had their say...
If all of the above is noise you’d rather not hear, then let me steer you towards 1965 and Bob Dylan’s use of cue cards.
Arguably one of the first to do it…