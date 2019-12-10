Heartwarming tale of Brexit and love as parties look to appeal to voters heads and hearts

A diary marker for your Christmas TV viewing… the actual film Love Actually is on Friday December 27, at 10.10pm on ITV1.

Despite not being on the box for a couple of weeks, it’s trending today thanks to the Conservatives' latest election video starring the Prime Minister.

They steered clear of any mention of Alan Rickman’s character and his office affair and instead parodied the doorstep scene in the film where actor Andrew Lincoln professes his love for his best friend’s wife!

No mention of that awks issue… The Tories have used the cue cards to help Boris Johnson sell his Brexit message.