Jonathan Ashworth dismisses criticism of Jeremy Corbyn as ‘banter’

Shadow Health Secretary has dismissed leaked comments in which he criticised Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as "banter".

Jonathan Ashworth conceded the joke made him "look like right plonker", but said he made the remarks while "joking around" with Tory friend Greig Baker.

In the explosive recording published by the Guido Fawkes website, Mr Ashworth said a Labour majority at the election was not going to happen.

He said he thought the civil service machine would “pretty quickly move to safeguard security” if Mr Corbyn entered Number 10.

And he said party MPs “f****d it up” in 2016 in their attempt to remove the Labour leader, saying they “went too early”.