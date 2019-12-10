Police officer among dead in gun battle in US city

A police officer and multiple other people were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of a US city with the sound of heavy gunfire for about an hour, authorities said.

Authorities said they believe the shootout in Jersey City, New Jersey was not an act of terrorism, but the bloodshed was still under investigation.

Officials gave no immediate details on what set off the shooting and how it unfolded, and there was no word on how many suspects were involved or whether anyone had been taken into custody.