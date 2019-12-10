Poll prediction shows Tory hit but Boris Johnson still on course for majority

Boris Johnson is on course for a Conservative majority of 28 seats, according to a new poll.

However, YouGov predicts the Prime Minister is down 40 seats in the past two weeks and a hung parliament could still be on the cards.

Meanwhile, the poll suggests Labour could be in for its worst result in 30 years.

The polling company, having analysed 105,000 voter interviews between December 4 and 10, predicts the Tories would win 339 seats, giving the governing party a majority of 28.

The result is down on the 68-seat majority that the same YouGov MRP exercise predicted Mr Johnson would end up with only two weeks ago.

YouGov said the surprise element of tactical voting and the tightening in the polls meant a hung parliament could not be ruled out.

The estimated result, if it materialises, would still give the PM the largest Tory majority since the 1980s, topping John Major’s 21-seat margin of Commons control in 1992.