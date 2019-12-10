Aung San Suu Kyi to defend Myanmar as top UN court hears Rohingya genocide allegations

The UN’s highest court is beginning a hearing into allegations of genocide in Myanmar over the military campaign against the Rohingya minority.

The country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi is set to defend those who once held her under house arrest during the hearing in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Myanmar’s military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.