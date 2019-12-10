Ted Baker shares tumble further after bosses quit and profit alert

Shares in Ted Baker have plummeted to 16-year lows. Credit: PA

Concerns are growing about the future of fashion retailer Ted Baker after its Chief Executive quit eight months into the job. It's chairman also resigned as the company issued yet another profits warning. Shares in the group plummeted to 16-year lows after it revealed chief executive Lindsay Page quit and bemoaned the “most challenging” 12 months in its history. The fashion firm – whose stock fell more than another 30% at one stage – has now seen more than three quarters of its stock market value wiped off since January, sparking speculation over opportunistic takeover bids. Mr Page – who only took over from founder Ray Kelvin after he quit in March over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards staff – has been replaced on an interim basis by finance director Rachel Osborne.

Founder Ray Kelvin resigned from Ted Baker in March following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards staff. Credit: PA

Ted Baker has also kicked off the search for a new chair after David Bernstein stepped down. Sharon Baylay has been hired as acting chair. The resignations were announced as Ted Baker scrapped its shareholder dividend payout and said it is now expecting annual pre-tax profits of between £5 million and £10 million after worse-than-expected trading in November and over Black Friday. This compares with pre-tax profits of £50.9 million the previous year. Its trading troubles were laid bare as figures revealed a 5.5% drop in retail sales with currency effects stripped out for the 17 weeks to December 7. Ted Baker said: “The last 12 months has undoubtedly been the most challenging in our history.” It confirmed it has hired consultants Alix Partners to carry out a review of the group’s operational efficiency, costs and business model as part of an urgent recovery plan. The firm already began a review of its assets in October, which is ongoing.

The new chair of Ted Baker has resigned. Credit: ITV News

It sees Ted Baker’s woes worsen after bosses last week revealed they had uncovered that the group’s inventory had been overstated by between £20 million and £25 million, sparking another shares tumble. Shares in the firm have been decimated after a year which has seen it post four profit warnings and lurch from crisis to crisis. The firm came under significant pressure after founder and chief executive Mr Kelvin resigned from the company in March following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards staff. Mr Kelvin had already taken a step back from activities at the business in December 2018 after allegations of misconduct involving “forced hugs” and ear-kissing.

