'World Anti-Doping Agency is a Russian lapdog,' says one of its former investigators

The man who led the original investigation exposing Russia’s state-sponsored doping says rather than being a watchdog, the World Anti-Doping Agency is a "Russian lapdog".

Jack Robertson who quit his role in 2016 makes a scathing analysis of WADA’s decision not to impose a blanket ban on all Russian athletes over the next four years.

Robertson told ITV News: "For all their continued blowhard threats of severe consequences, WADA has proven, yet again, it does not possess the necessary desire or fortitude to fulfill its mission as clean athlete watchdog."

He added: "To be clear, the latest Russia decision is neither a ban nor punishment.

"I no longer hold WADA’s leaders as mere cowards, but also unmistakably intentionally biased."