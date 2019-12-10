Young climate activists vow to keep close eye on world leaders - but can they spark action?

A smoke-clogged Sydney as Greta Thunberg draws young activists to Madrid. Credit: AP/ITV News

I’ve reported on quite a few of these UN Climate summits. They tend to move at what feels like a glacial pace - ironic given that in the 20 years the talks have been happening, the world’s real glaciers have only speeded their melting into the sea. But on Tuesday, at the COP25 meeting in Madrid I witnessed something completely new. A huge queue of people barging and arguing trying to get into a talk being held by climate scientists.

'I don't have time to wait' - A climate activist from Australia explains why she has travelled to COP25

Usually, events like that are only attended by a few specialist journalists like me. But this meeting was different: it had been convened by Greta Thunberg, now the undisputed figurehead of the global youth movement to halt climate change. Since her Youth Strike for Climate Action started last summer, Greta Thunberg has repeated the same message of uniting behind the science of climate change. But the view at the summit here is that that’s still not happening. The science makes it pretty clear that emissions of greenhouse gasses need to be more or less halved within a decade to prevent global warming exceeding 2C. They then need to fall to zero by 2050 or so.

The presence of younger people gives this climate activist 'hope'

But there’s nothing happening at this meeting in Madrid to suggest the more than 190 signatories to the Paris Agreement are anywhere close to that level of ambition. In fact, current pledges put the world on course for more than 3C of warming. Also, countries here are still negotiating line by line detail of how to implement certain tricky parts of the Paris Agreement which was signed four years ago. Many of the youth climate strikers have green stripes painted under their eyes - to tell the leaders meeting here they are watching them.

Have the Australian bushfires had an impact on COP25?