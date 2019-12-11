15 ex-Labour MPs use eve-of-polls advert to urge voters not to back Corbyn

Fifteen former Labour MPs will use an advertising bombardment on the eve of polling day to urge voters not to back Jeremy Corbyn for prime minister.

The critics of Mr Corbyn’s leadership have signed a full-page advert due to appear in a number of local newspapers across Labour’s heartlands in the North of England, targeting “dozens” of marginal constituencies, they said.

The advert, organised by anti-extremism campaign group Mainstream, states: “Everyone wants a safer, fairer society. But in this election the Labour Party is set to deliver the opposite.

“We were all lifelong Labour voters and all former Labour MPs. We are voting for different parties at this election, but we have all come to the difficult decision not to vote Labour.”