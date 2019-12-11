After a 51-day slog, a look back on the highs and lows of the General Election campaign

As the final hours tick down on the 2019 General Election campaign , we asked our correspondents who have been shadowing the party leaders to reflect on how the hand-shaking, baby-kissing, door-knocking and stump speeches have gone down.

What's gone well for the Tories on the campaign trail?

This election has done its best to knock Boris Johnson off course, from flooding to a terror attack and serious concerns about the NHS, but the Prime Minister has remained relentlessly on topic and his core message on Brexit has clearly cut through.

What's gone badly?

Refusing to look at a photo of a four year-old boy on the floor of an A&E department was the moment which called into question whether Boris Johnson really cares about people or power.

What's your abiding moment from the campaign?

Getting the Prime Minister to look me in the eye and promise that he’s never lied in his political career - you decide whether or not you believe him!