BFFs: Close friends help macaques survive

When it comes to macaques, they get by with a little help from their friends. Close friendships improve the survival chances of the monkeys, new research suggests. And having a BFF – close friend – provided the greatest boost to life chances. Scientists studied the social lives of female rhesus macaques on “Monkey Island” – Cayo Santiago, off Puerto Rico.

One macaque grooms another Credit: Lauren Brent/PA

They found that those with the strongest social connection to another macaque – measured by factors including time spent together and time grooming each other’s fur – were 11% less likely to die in a given year. The results were based on data spanning seven years. Lead author Dr Sam Ellis, from the University of Exeter’s centre for research in animal behaviour, said: “We can’t say for certain why close social ties help macaques survive. “Having favoured partners could be beneficial in multiple ways, including more effective cooperation and ‘exchange’ activities such as grooming and forming coalitions. “Many species – including humans – use social interactions to cope with challenges in their environment, and a growing number of studies show that well-connected individuals are healthier and safer than those who are isolated.”

