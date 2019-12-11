Businesses want next government to increase spending – but only slightly

The majority of businesses want to see the next government increase public spending, but most remain concerned over Labour proposals for nationalising several industries, a new survey has found. Asked by the Institute of Directors (IoD) what they consider the highest priority in the next parliament, members said help to prepare for Brexit, support on skills, and investment incentives. The poll of 1,000 members also found that, on infrastructure, business leaders want broadband investment prioritised, followed by road improvements, and expansion of renewable energy generation. Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the IoD, said: “By and large, directors agree that the economy needs a shot in the arm, particularly with many firms facing the prospect of Brexit upheaval.

“Companies have been calling out for infrastructure improvements across the country for a long time, and they will be pleased that this is one area where all the parties appear to agree on the need to raise our game.” But he added that, although businesses want to see an increase in spending, they would prefer to see only slight rises. Just 28% of businesses said spending should increase “significantly”, with 49% saying it should increase “slightly”. Only 8% of respondents said it should fall.

