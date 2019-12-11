CCTV images show missing 13-year-old Atlanta Butler on London-bound train

CCTV footage has emerged showing a missing 13-year-old getting on a train, hours after she vanished from her home in Bedfordshire, six days ago.

Atlanta Butler was reported missing from home last Thursday, after being last seen at around 7.45am.

However police have now released new pictures of the schoolgirl taken on the morning she went missing.

They confirmed a later sighting of Miss Butler at Sandy railway station in Bedfordshire shortly after 10.30am.