- ITV Report
-
CCTV images show missing 13-year-old Atlanta Butler on London-bound train
CCTV footage has emerged showing a missing 13-year-old getting on a train, hours after she vanished from her home in Bedfordshire, six days ago.
Atlanta Butler was reported missing from home last Thursday, after being last seen at around 7.45am.
However police have now released new pictures of the schoolgirl taken on the morning she went missing.
They confirmed a later sighting of Miss Butler at Sandy railway station in Bedfordshire shortly after 10.30am.
In a statement, the force said: "Bedfordshire Police continues to appeal for help to find a 13-year-old girl, missing from home in Sandy.
"A later sighting of her that day has now been confirmed at Sandy railway station shortly after 10.30am, where it is believed she caught the 10.56am London-bound train."
Atlanta is described as having straight dark brown to red hair, blue eyes and is around 5"1'.
The schoolgirl was wearing light coloured trousers, a black zipped top and white trainers and was carrying a black bag when she went missing.
Police said they believe she may be in London but that she also has links to Milton Keynes.
- Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 198 of 5 December