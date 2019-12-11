Charity calls on next government to save free TV licences for over-75s

A leading charity for older people has called on the next government to save free TV licences for the over-75s. Ahead of the General Election on Thursday, Age UK said the winning party must guarantee that funding for the fee is protected. The charity’s director Caroline Abrahams said it was “imploring the next government, whoever they may be, to take action”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

According to Age UK, society’s most vulnerable will be hurt if the decision is carried out. New research commissioned by the charity suggests that three-quarters of over-75s say their TV offers an insight into the modern world, with two in five (41%) saying TV helps them feel less alone. It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he was “looking at” abolishing the BBC licence fee altogether. He said that while the Tories were currently “not planning to get rid of all TV licence fees”, the current system “bears reflection”. The BBC agreed to take on responsibility for funding the scheme as part of the charter agreement hammered out in 2015.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: Ben Birchall/PA