Corbyn warns voters they are at a fork in the road

Jeremy Corbyn ended his election campaign by warning voters they are at a “fork in the road” between radical change under Labour, and a Boris Johnson government that would “continue destroying our public services”. The Labour leader closed a whirlwind eve-of-poll tour of marginal constituencies starting in Glasgow, with a rally in a packed warehouse venue in Hackney, east London. Having earlier insisted Labour would win Thursday’s vote “no problem at all”, despite polls heavily suggesting otherwise, Mr Corbyn stressed the “very profound” issues at stake.

Jeremy Corbyn prepares his speech before speaking at a rally at Hoxton Docks Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

“We’re literally at a fork in the road,” he told a young audience of hundreds as he ran through the best hits from his manifesto. “So when the election comes tomorrow it is a very clear choice. You go down the road of Boris Johnson, a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump, we break off any serious relationship with Europe. “Or you go down the Labour way, which is the adult, responsible way, of negotiating a settlement which we will all live by, and I will make sure is carried out in a future relationship with Europe. “But we also go down the road of investing in our country, investing to end austerity and redistributing wealth and power in our society in a way that’s never been seen before.” While the confirmatory referendum policy within six months was met with silence from the young audience, the message on radical change was widely cheered and applauded. He warned of negotiations to sell off the NHS in post-Brexit trade talks, adding: “That is what Boris Johnson would continue doing if elected again on Friday, destroying our public services on the altar of a global free market dominated by a small number of multinational companies.”

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry (far right) listens to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speak Credit: Joe Giddens/PA