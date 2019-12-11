Nine people missing and feared dead after volcano explosion named by authorities as confirmed death toll rises to eight

Nine people missing after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand have been named by authorities.

It comes as two of the 31 injured died in hospital following the natural disaster at White Island on Monday, bringing the total number of dead to eight.

Among those named as missing by New Zealand Police are two Kiwi tour guides and seven tourists from Sydney.

It takes the number of those feared dead - including those already confirmed dead - in the explosion to 17.

A further 28 rescued people remain hospitalised, including 23 with critical burns.

Half of the 47 visitors on the island when the volcano erupted were Australians and most were from a cruise ship, which had left Australia earlier in the week.