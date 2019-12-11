General Election 2019: Party leaders in final push before polling day

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson are all on the campaign trail on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Party leaders will be travelling around the country as they try to drum-up support ahead of Thursday's general election. As campaigning enters the last day, Jeremy Corbyn said Labour offers a "vote for hope", while Boris Johnson will insist his party is the only one which can "get Brexit done".

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is also on the campaign trail, while the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon will join candidates on the final day of campaigning in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Dunbartonshire. Nigel Farage is also back on the campaign trail on Wednesday and will be in Yorkshire backed by local Brexit Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidates.

Labour is a 'vote for hope', says Corbyn As the six-week campaign enters the final stretch, Mr Corbyn is expected to attend rallies in Scotland, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Bedfordshire and London. He is expected to reiterate his party's renationalisation plans, vow to "save the NHS" and highlight a promise to boost the minimum wage for all workers. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell went on the offensive on Wednesday, accusing the Conservatives of underhand politics in order to win the election. He said: "I just wish we have had the Conservatives being honest with us. I just wish we hadn't been having this gutter politics, fake websites, lies and smears." Labour has also attempted to play down a secret recording of Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth questioning Mr Corbyn's suitability for high office. Mr McDonnell said Mr Ashworth was having "banter" with a friend. He added: "He was in a joshing mood, that is what he said and I believe him. It's interesting, it says more about this so-called Conservative friend than Jonathan Ashworth. "What sort of friend records a telephone conversation like that and then gives it to a conservative disruptive website? "But that's the nature of Conservative politics now. That's what Boris Johnson has dragged the Tory Party into. I think it's dishonourable, I think it's gutter politics."

Corbyn will say a vote for Labour is a 'vote for hope'. Credit: PA

Later on Wednesday, Mr Corbyn is expected to say: "My message to all those voters who are still undecided is that you can vote for hope in this election. It's time for a pay rise for 12 million people, for lower fares and bills and for free childcare. "We will put money in your pocket because you deserve it. The richest and big business will pay for it. "We will save our NHS by giving it the money it needs, ending privatisation and by not selling it out to Trump. "And Labour will get Brexit sorted - we will secure a good deal for working people, and give you the final say." Labour will be hoping to increase the number of seats won at the last general election, and only need a swing of 12 seats to possibly unseat Mr Johnson with the possibility of a hung parliament. In order to secure a parliamentary majority, Mr Corbyn will need 326 seats. However that figure may prove to be lower, depending on the number of Sinn Fein MPs elected who do not take their seats in parliament.

Mr Johnson vows to 'get Brexit done' The prime minister was out delivering milk on Wednesday morning and warned voters about the possibility of another hung parliament. He said: "This could not be more critical, it could not be tighter - I just say to everybody the risk is very real that we could tomorrow be going into another hung parliament. "That's more drift, more dither, more delay, more paralysis for this country." Pressed on whether he was nervous, Mr Johnson replied: "We're fighting for every vote."

Later, the prime minister will be reminding voters of his key pledge to "get Brexit done", as well as his domestic policies. He has promised to leave the EU by January 31, 2020 and boost the number of nurses by 50,000 and police numbers by 20,000. Mr Johnson has also repeated his promise of delivering "40 new hospitals", a figure which has been challenged over recent weeks.

Boris Johnson has vowed to employ 20,000 more police officers. Credit: PA

He has also promised an Australian-style points-based immigration system, and investment in science, education, infrastructure and action to reach Net Zero by 2050. He has vowed to honour all of these pledges without raising the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance. He will say: "Tomorrow at the ballot box you have the opportunity to tell politicians that you want Brexit done. "Tell them that the people of this great country will no longer be ignored. "Tell them that in this country we believe in and treasure our democracy and that politicians don't get to choose which votes they respect."

Nigel Farage is also back on the campaign trail on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson a 'danger to Scotland', say SNP Nicola Sturgeon published a letter calling Mr Johnson the "greatest danger to Scotland of any Tory prime minister in modern times". In an open letter to voters ahead of polls opening on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon urged people to support her party. In response, the Scottish Tories described the First Minister as “the most divisive person in UK politics”. Mr Johnson’s plans for the NHS, workers’ rights, the environment, child poverty and Brexit were in the firing line in the letter – which ended with the First Minister claiming Scotland “cannot afford five more years of Boris Johnson”.

Sturgeon will be out with candidates on Wednesday. Credit: PA