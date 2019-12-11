It is your last chance to choose, writes Robert Peston
In the end it probably comes down to four things, most of them momentous, about the power of the people, and the very structure of the country.
First, this is your only chance to decide whether the UK leaves the EU at the end of January or whether you want a referendum next year that could reverse the result of the previous Brexit referendum.
Second, if you are north of the border, this is an opportunity to signal whether you want another referendum on whether Scotland remains part of the UK.
Third, if you believe that the power of the private sector has increased excessively since the 1980s, this is your chance to vote for an increase in the role and power of the state, and the role and power of trade unions, such that the UK would more closely resemble Scandinavia and France, than the US (in levels of taxation, public spending and the clout of unions to set pay and conditions).
Fourth, do you trust the parties and their leaders?
This is trust in three senses.
Are Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn competent - which matters given that they are each promising huge undertakings (Johnson, a renegotiation of the UK's crucial relationships with the EU, at a blistering pace, by the end of 2020; Corbyn, the wholesale reconstruction of the economy to make it more publicly owned, more subject to the control of government and unions, much greener).
Second - do they share your values (a judgement made harder by what many see as Johnson's casual denigration of women, gay men and Muslims in his columns when a journalist, and by Corbyn's perceived slowness to root out antisemitism from his party)?
Third - do they tell and have respect for the truth?
This is not an election where you can decide to move the dial a fraction or two in a leftward or rightward direction, where you can make up your mind whether you prefer one managerial suit rather than another.
This is an election where the very structure of the nation is at stake. It is for you to choose.