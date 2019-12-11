It is your last chance to choose, writes Robert Peston

In the end it probably comes down to four things, most of them momentous, about the power of the people, and the very structure of the country.

First, this is your only chance to decide whether the UK leaves the EU at the end of January or whether you want a referendum next year that could reverse the result of the previous Brexit referendum.

Second, if you are north of the border, this is an opportunity to signal whether you want another referendum on whether Scotland remains part of the UK.

Third, if you believe that the power of the private sector has increased excessively since the 1980s, this is your chance to vote for an increase in the role and power of the state, and the role and power of trade unions, such that the UK would more closely resemble Scandinavia and France, than the US (in levels of taxation, public spending and the clout of unions to set pay and conditions).