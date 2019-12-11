Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Polls make front pages as party leaders make their final voting pushes

The main focus of today’s front pages is once again Thursday’s election, as both party leaders prepare to make their final voting pushes.

The main focus of today’s front pages is once again Thursday’s election, as both party leaders prepare to make their final voting pushes.

The Times and the i lead with the results of a YouGov poll which showed Jeremy Corbyn was closing the gap on Boris Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian zeroed in on both leaders’ last-minute scramble for votes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail used its front page to urge readers to vote for Mr Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile The Independent led off with a breakdown of each of the leaders’ election promises.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Both the Metro and the Daily Express dedicated their front pages to Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth being secretly recorded doubting his party’s election chances.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson’s pledge to “shake up” overseas aid was the main focus of the Financial Times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph splashed with Mr Johnson’s promise to overhaul the justice system with heavier sentences for criminals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror led with accusations from London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt’s father Dave that Mr Johnson used the incident for “political gain”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.