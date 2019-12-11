Aung San Suu Kyi denies Myanmar genocide claims at top UN court

Aung San Suu Kyi appears before the UN's top court. Credit: AP

Myanmar’s former pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi has denied that her country’s armed forces committed genocide against the Rohingya minority, telling the UN’s top court that the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Muslims was the result of a battle with insurgents. Suu Kyi calmly refuted allegations that the army had killed civilians, raped women and torched houses in 2017 in what Myanmar’s accusers describe as a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide that saw more than 700,000 Rohingya flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. She said the allegations stem from “an internal armed conflict started by co-ordinated and comprehensive armed attacks… to which Myanmar’s (Burma’s) defence services responded. "Tragically, this armed conflict led to the exodus of several hundred thousand Muslims."

Aung San Suu Kyi denies her country orchestrated the genocide of Muslims. Credit: Peter Dejong/AP

Her appearance at the International Court of Justice was striking as she was defending the armed forces that had kept her under house arrest for about 15 years. She was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize in absentia for championing democracy and rights under Myanmar’s then-ruling junta. Suu Kyi told the court that the African nation of Gambia, which brought the legal action against Myanmar on behalf of the 57-country Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, had provided “an incomplete and misleading factual picture” of what happened in the northern Rakhine state in August 2017. Gambia alleges that genocide was committed and is continuing. It has asked the world court to take action to stop the violence, including “all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide”. But Suu Kyi said developments in one of Myanmar’s poorest regions are “complex and not easy to fathom”. She detailed how the army responded on August 25 2017 to attacks by insurgents trained by Afghan and Pakistan extremists.

Aung San Suu Kyi addresses the judges. Credit: Peter Dejong/AP