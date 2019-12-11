Teenager Ayoub Majdouline found guilty of murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie

Jaden Moodie was 14 when he was killed in north-east London. Credit: Handout

A teenager has been found guilty of the murder of London schoolboy Jaden Moodie. A jury at the Old Bailey found 19-year-old Ayoub Majdouline had killed the 14-year-old in a gang related murder. Jaden was knocked from his moped and stabbed to death in January. The teenager's murder happened in the Leyton area of north-east London, an area blighted by so-called county lines gangs that are known to exploit children. The victim's family shouted "yes" in the courtroom as Majdouline was found guilty by a majority of 11 to one. He was also found guilty of possession of a blade. The jury had deliberated for nine hours and 22 minutes before reaching its verdict.

Jaden Moodie was just 14-years-old when he was brutally murdered. Credit: Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage from the time of his death shows the teenager being knocked from the vehicle before being repeatedly stabbed and then run over. The vehicle used in the attack was later found abandoned in a quiet cul-de-sac. Jaden's family said their son made "anyone who met him fell in love with his charm". They insisted he had "no affiliation with gangs". During the trial, jurors were told Jaden had been in trouble with police since he was a 13-year-old. He was handed a youth conditional caution in March last year after police seized an air-powered pistol, a Rambo knife and cannabis during an altercation in Nottingham. In October last year, Jaden was found with crack cocaine at an address in Bournemouth and the following month admitted appearing in a Snapchat video with an imitation firearm. The Metropolitan Police, which carried out the investigation into Jaden's death, has said there needs to be greater stigma around carrying a blade on the capital's streets. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: "Jaden lost his life on the evening of 8 January because there were people on the streets of Leyton, like Majdouline, who were willing to carry a knife. This attitude needs to change."

What evidence was heard during the trial?

Jaden Moodie's family said he had no involvement in gangs at the time of his death. Credit: Handout

The Old Bailey heard how drug dealer Ayoub Majdouline was one of five youths linked to the Mali Boys. The gang drove around east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of rival gang the Beaumont Crew to attack. When they came across Jaden Moodie, who was out dealing drugs on a scooter for the Beaumont Crew, they crashed into him and "butchered" him as he lay seriously hurt and defenceless on the ground. CCTV footage was played in court of Jaden being catapulted over the car's bonnet then subjected to a frenzied attack on the evening of January 8. Jaden suffered nine stab wounds and bled to death in the road as the attackers ran back to the car and sped off, the court heard. They then discarded a knife and a pair of yellow rubber gloves, which were recovered from a drain the next day. Detectives also found burnt clothes and items linked the the defendant in a nearby church yard.

The gloves and burnt clothes, which detectives linked to the murder. Credit: Met Police