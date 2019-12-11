UK weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

It will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the UK with eastern areas remaining driest and brightest for longest.

The showers will be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, these will also bring sleet and hill snow across the hills of northern England and parts of Scotland.

It will be breezy for many, adding to the cold feel, with gales in the far north of Scotland. There will be a top temperature of 9 Celsius (48F).