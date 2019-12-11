Young boy among three treated for burns at church Christmas event

The child was taken to hospital by air ambulance while a man and a woman were taken to hospital by road.

Two other people were also treated for burns following the incident at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, on Bingham Road, Croydon, at about 2.10pm on Wednesday.

A young boy is reported to have suffered serious burns during a Christmas event at a church in south London.

A spokesman from the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.10pm today to reports of an incident on Bingham Road, Croydon.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, an emergency responder, a medic in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated three people at the scene for burns including a child, a man and a woman.

"We took the child to hospital by air. We also took the man and the woman to hospital by road."

The Metropolitan Police said the boy was reported to have suffered the injuries during a Christmas event.

A spokesman added: "The child has been taken to hospital, his next of kin have been informed.

"London Fire Brigade and Health and Safety Executive have also been informed.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident.