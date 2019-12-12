Animal rights group holds 'funeral' for Christmas turkeys in Sainsbury’s

Animal rights protesters have held a funeral for Christmas turkeys in a Brighton branch of Sainbury's.

The black clad mourners stood silently bearing signs in an effort to highlight the “violence of a traditional Christmas meal”.

Another sign read "10 million turkeys are killed at Christmas in the UK".

The demonstration on Thursday was organised by animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), who previously staged a gruesome tableau involving activists in a cage to highlight animal testing.