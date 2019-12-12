Bodies set to be recovered from volcano site on Friday

New Zealand officials are planning to recover the bodies of eight victims of the White Island volcano eruption on Friday. Continuing volcanic activity since Monday’s eruption has prevented rescue services going to the island. But police said in a press conference on Thursday the site was expected to be stable enough to allow the planned retrieval operation to proceed, although New Zealand’s seismic monitoring agency said a further eruption remained a possibility.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Everyone is desperate to get those victims back and so I know that will be a matter that the police are utterly focused on.” The confirmed death toll rose to eight on Wednesday night with the deaths of two more people who were being treated in hospital for severe burns. That number does not include those left on the island. A total of 47 people were on White Island, New Zealand’s most active volcano, when the eruption occurred, including two British women who were among those admitted to hospital. No details of their condition were available on Thursday. Authorities said those on the island at the time also included 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Chinese and a Malaysian.

Relatives of volcano victim, local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, visit a flower tribute on the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, on Thursday Credit: Mark Baker/AP

Dozens of people were severely burnt in the eruption, with volcanologists speculating many may have been hit by fierce jets of scalding steam bursting laterally from the volcano. The two people who died overnight were Sydney brothers Berend and Matthew Hollander, aged 16 and 13. Their parents Martin and Barbara were among those listed as missing on Thursday. Those now confirmed to have died, or who are missing presumed dead, include a mother and her 20-year-old daughter from Brisbane, and an Adelaide man and his step-daughter, whose mother was being treated in hospital. A total of 19 victims were still being treated on Thursday in intensive care and burns units at several hospitals across New Zealand. A further seven have been flown to Australian hospitals.

A total of 47 people were on the island at the time of the eruption Credit: Michael Schade via AP