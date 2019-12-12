Christmas Costs and Cons - Tonight

On average each UK family will spend around five hundred pounds on gifts for Christmas. With one of the big expenditures possibly being your Christmas dinner. So we asked Good Housekeeping to give us the top tips for where to buy some of the most important Christmas dinner items at the cheapest prices.

Turkey: £9.49, Aldi

Potatoes: £0.69, Iceland

Carrots: £0.40, M&S

Parsnips: £0.80, M&S

Brussels Sprouts: £0.80, M&S

Stuffing Mix: £0.32, Aldi and Lidl

Cranberry Sauce: £0.49, Aldi

Christmas Pudding: £3, Iceland

Christmas cake: £4.29, Aldi and Lidl

Brandy Butter: £1.39, Iceland

Mince pies: £1.18, Aldi

That works out at £2.86 per head for Christmas dinner.

We trial this dinner with a family in tonight's programme with impressive results.

Christmas is mainly for the children though and they are stuck on what Toys they want which can sometimes be expensive for parents. So we’ve set Consumer expert, Kate Hardcastle, the challenge to find 5 of this year's most popular toys, but at the cheapest prices she can get, both on the high street and online.

Kate discovered…. LOL Glamper Van for £89.99 from Littlewoods compared to £125 in another store.

Owleez for £39.97 from Amazon compared to £50 at another online store.

Frozen 2 Elsa doll £31.99 from Smyths Toys and Amazon compared to £40 from another store.

It does pay to shop around though as the popularity of some toys means that some sellers might raise the price of the product like Kate found with the Blume toy. At it’s recommended retail price it’s just £9.99 but she found it at one online store at a whopping £45.

With millions of us busy preparing for the festive season, so too are criminals with a whole range of fakes, cons and scams. Be wary of items being sold at very cheap prices and not from a reputable retailer. Brent and Harrow trading standards recently found many different fake football shirts being sold for half the retail price of a real version. These fakes are produced much more cheaply meaning they tend to fall apart and fade much quicker.

“The Internet is flooded with fake goods. People are online buying gifts for people, tempted by cheap, products.” – Simon Legg, Head of Regulatory Services, Brent and Harrow Trading Standards

And sometimes the quality of these fake products can be dangerous. The charity Electrical Safety First are concerned about unsafe goods being sold on online marketplaces. They purchased 15 products from 3 separate online marketplaces and out of those 14 failed safety tests.