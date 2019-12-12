Cold weather warnings issued for election day

Two cold weather warnings have been issued for election day, with ice and wintry showers expected in parts of Scotland. The Met Office said surfaces and roads could be slippery, and advised people to take care when walking or driving, as voters prepare to head to the polls on Thursday. One of the yellow warnings stretches from Perth, north through central Scotland, to Wick, and the other, further south, covers an area between Thornhill and Lanark.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We have showers passing through many parts of the UK today, and there’s a risk of that turning to ice and there could be some snow in parts of Scotland,” said Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon. Mr Claydon explained that wintry showers were only expected in areas above 200m, and said: “We are not expecting they will cause any real disruption. “That is why it is an ice warning, rather than a snow warning.” The two yellow weather warnings are in place from 6pm on Wednesday, overnight to 10am on Thursday. The larger warning in central Scotland includes large parts of one of the closest election fights in the country – Perth and North Perthshire, where the SNP is defending a majority of just 21. One candidate in another marginal seat not affected by the warnings has already said she believes weather could affect the vote.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.