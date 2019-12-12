Concerns grow over CBD products as ITV News learns some customers aren't getting what they pay for

There are new concerns about a popular food supplement derived from cannabis known as CBD.

Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is the non-intoxicating component in marijuana, which means it can't get you high.

It's used in a huge range of products, but pharmacists say not enough is known about it and want tighter regulations.

ITV News has also uncovered evidence that some customers are not getting what they paid for.

Around three million people in the UK have tried CBD, which claims to treat conditions such as chronic pain, PTSD and epilepsy.

Recent studies of medical marijuana suggest CBD can have a positive impact on patients with epilepsy.