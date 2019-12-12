- ITV Report
Election 2019 Exit Poll predicts large Conservative majority
Boris Johnson's Conservatives are on course to win the 2019 General Election with a large majority, the joint BBC/ITV News/Sky Exit Poll has forecast.
The Tories are predicted to win 368 seats - a majority of 86 - while Labour tumble to 191 seats, their worst result in modern history.
The SNP are predicted to remain the next biggest party with 55 seats, while the Lib Dems are forecast to gain 13 seats overall.
The Brexit Party has failed to win a seat while other parties total 23 seats.
The Exit Poll, conducted by Ispos Mori for the joint election broadcasters, is on the basis of 22,790 interviews in 144 polling stations across Great Britain.
What's the reaction to the Exit Poll?
Former Chancellor George Osborne said: "We are entering the Boris Johnson era of British politics.
"It's been very much his election and this gamble that he's taken would have paid off."
Mr Osborne added: "He's won by uniting the Remain vote and splintering the leave vote."
Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls said: "There will be Labour candidates and activists all across the UK with that deep, sickening feeling. This is a catastrophe and a battering for the Labour Party."
ITV News Election Expert Professor Colin Rallings said: "This turned out to be the Brexit election.
"It's quite clear that the Conservatives have done best in the areas which voted most heavily to leave three years ago. Labour has been struggling to hang on."
He added: "Labour are looking to fall below 200 seats, which is a terrible result for them. It would be their lowest number of seats since 1935."
ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton said: "People were saying we want to get Brexit done, even if it was the wrong colour.
"There were prepared to vote for somebody who they hadn't voted for before, and there were other people who were saying we will lend the Conservatives our vote, so there's a range of people why Labour people voted Conservative."