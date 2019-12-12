Election 2019 Exit Poll predicts large Conservative majority

Watch the quickest results and unrivalled expert analysis through the night on Election 2019 Live: The Results

Boris Johnson's Conservatives are on course to win the 2019 General Election with a large majority, the joint BBC/ITV News/Sky Exit Poll has forecast. The Tories are predicted to win 368 seats - a majority of 86 - while Labour tumble to 191 seats, their worst result in modern history.

The SNP are predicted to remain the next biggest party with 55 seats, while the Lib Dems are forecast to gain 13 seats overall. The Brexit Party has failed to win a seat while other parties total 23 seats. The Exit Poll, conducted by Ispos Mori for the joint election broadcasters, is on the basis of 22,790 interviews in 144 polling stations across Great Britain.

What's the reaction to the Exit Poll?

The Exit Poll, conducted by Ispos Mori for the joint election broadcasters. Credit: ITV News