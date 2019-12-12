Family reunited for first time in 50 years after trans-Atlantic search

A British family have been reunited for the first time in more than 50 years.

Margaret Shimkus, now 86, was forced to flee her young family in 1961 after being threatened and bullied by her abusive husband.

When she returned for her children, her husband threatened to kill her and told her children she was dead.

"I couldn't take care of them.

"I felt bad because I had to leave them all, because I had no-one," Ms Shimkus said.

Trying to piece her shattered life back together, Ms Shimkus met an American and remarried.

The couple moved across the Atlantic and settled in Arizona.

Years passed by and Margaret's children, who hail from Lincolnshire, grew older.